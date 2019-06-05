In the video, the alligator is seen crossing County Rd. 13 in Daphne into the Sehoy neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
Local real estate agent Leslie Ezell snapped the footage as she said she was picking up signs.
A different Daphne resident later that night captured a picture of a similar looking alligator at the entrance of Sehoy.
