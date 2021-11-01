The American Heart Association is gearing up for Heart Walks on both sides of the bay.
Heart disease is the number one cause of death for both men and women. Chances are you may have lost a loved one to heart disease or stroke.
The Heart Walk raises awareness and raises money to support research.
Last year the Heart Walk was virtual due to the pandemic, but this year it's back to being in person
The Mobile Heart Walk is Saturday, November 6, at the University of South Alabama. It will start at Moulton Tower near the Mitchell Center. Festivities begin at 8 a.m. and the walk will go on at 9 a.m.
The Baldwin County Heart Walk will be at OWA in Foley on Saturday, November 20 at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.