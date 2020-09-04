MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police have identified a man found dead at the 3100 block of Angus Drive South Friday morning.
Officers located the body of 24-year-old Allen Wilson this morning at approximately 7:31 a.m.
This is an ongoing homicide investigation.
