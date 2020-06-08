ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- For the second day in a row, authorities in Baldwin County have found a missing man dead.
The Orange Beach Police Department today said officers responded to a body found in the surf at the first shell parking lot at about 6 a.m.
Police say the body has been identified as the man reported missing early Sunday morning.
A call for a missing male was received in the early hours of Sunday morning. The 44-year-old male left his hotel at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to walk a dog and never came back.
The car and dog were found in the parking lot of the Gulf Restaurant Sunday around 7 a.m., police said.
This incident is under investigation but there were no signs of foul play, police said.
The name of the man will be released once the family has been notified, police said.
The search for a different missing man in Baldwin County ended Sunday morning when he was found dead inside his vehicle, according to the Gulf Shores Police Department.
Gulf Shores PD said it was the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office that found 54-year-old Marty Kent dead inside his truck about 3 a.m.
