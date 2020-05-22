DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Dauphin Island Sea Lab will open on June 2 in accordance with CDC and Alabama Public Health Department guidelines.
The aquarium will open Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon until 4 p.m.
Before visiting, visitors will need to purchase an admission ticket online at disl.edu. The tickets will be sold at 10-minute intervals to allow for smaller groups and proper social distancing during your visit.
All visitors will be required to wear a mask or face covering when touring the aquarium.
Some exhibits will be adjusted to allow for minimal contact during your visit.
Visitors are also asked to continue to respect the social distancing and hand washing procedures recommended by the CDC. Staff will also increase the cleaning of the facility throughout the day.
