The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office and Mobile FBI are investigating an armored truck robbery that occurred Tuesday night in the Wilcox community.

Authorities say that about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday an armored truck driver stopped at a gas station at the Wilcox exit on Interstate 10 to take a break. The driver was approached by multiple individuals and robbed of an undisclosed amount of money.

The driver was not injured during the robbery.

Shortly after the robbery, authorities say, a report came in of a vehicle fire north of where the robbery took place. It was determined the burned vehicle was used in the robbery and then set on fire.

The suspects left the area in another vehicle, but it is not known in what direction they went or what they were driving.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Investigations Command of the BCSO at 251-937-0202.