SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) -- It's Prodisee Pantry's busiest time of year. More than 400 volunteers showed up Saturday morning to help them fill their Thanksgiving Feast Boxes for 1,500 Baldwin County families.

"It's very humbling to see these families come out on a Saturday morning when there is so many things you could do this weekend. To be lending their hands and hearts to our community is so great," said Deann Servos, Prodisee Pantry Executive Director.

Prodisee Pantry's operation is a well-oiled machine. It was an assembly line -- from the empty boxes, to volunteers filling them with non-perishable food -- they were quickly filled as they roll down the line.

Those helping out say giving back -- never felt so good!

"When you partner with Prodisee Pantry -- you get to know you directly impact families every day --- not just during the holidays. But it's more special during this time and once again it's been a crazy year -- and so what better way to pay it forward and give back," said Pam Hatt, Pen Air Federal Credit Union VP Marketing, Volunteer.

"Knowing that you've helped and made a difference that you helped people in the community that are less fortunate or hungry... So the idea you could come out and do this to help people -- that's all you need to walk away and feel like you have made a difference," said Lee Williams, Volunteer.

It's a full day for Hunter Parker -- volunteering on his 8th birthday!

"Hunter: Just help people that need help. Lee: That feels good? -- Hunter: Yeah. After I'm gong to have some fun, and I'm going to go to Target and buy some toys. Lee: I think you've earned it!"

In less than three hours -- the last box finally hits the line. Running on the energy of volunteers -- Prodisee Pantry is grateful.

"We couldn't do it without them... Without every volunteer we don't run, we don't exist. Without community support -- we don't exist," said Servos.

If you need assistance from Prodisee Pantry give them a call 251-626-1720. Meanwhile -- they tell us they'll be back at it December 4th proeparing Christmas food boxes.