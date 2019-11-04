SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) -- Arrest documents obtained by FOX10 News name the Spanish Fort city employee who alleges Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan slapped her in the face early last month.
McMillan was arrested Thursday after turning himself in and charged with misdemeanor harassment, jail records show. He was released on $500 bond.
Arrest documents name complainant as Lyndsey Cooper, who alleges the mayor slapped her at Spanish Fort City Hall on Oct. 1.
Cooper is listed on the City of Spanish Fort's website as the city's magistrate.
