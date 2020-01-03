BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Bay Minette Police Department along with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office have made an arrest involving vehicle burglaries on Wednesday and Thursday, according to police.
Police say Jaylen D. Wright of Pensacola, Fla., was arrested on Thursday and charged with receiving stolen property 1st, receiving stolen property 2nd, receiving stolen property 4th, attempting to elude and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.
A second suspect has been identified as Daryl Leroy Hayes of Pensacola, police say.
Investigators say Hayes was able to elude officers when he and Wright were contacted on I-10 after crashing a stolen vehicle.
Warrants for Hayes' arrest will be forthcoming, police say. The investigation is still ongoing and more charges are pending.
