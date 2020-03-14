BAY MINETTE Ala, (WALA) Bay Minette police have arrested two individuals following an early morning shooting and stabbing at a Circle K.
Officials arrested Alonzo Darrell Hale of Bay Minette in the shooting death of 19-year-old Larry Darnell Smith Jr. Hale has no bond.
Tara Lavone Robinson was also arrested. She's charged with assault 1st after authorities say she stabbed Sharrikka Shawnta Smith in the back during a fight.
According to Bay Minette PD, officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired and one person shot at the Circle K on Highway 31 South at 2:03 a.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived on the scene they found one man dead of an apparent gun shot wound. Officers also found a woman suffering from a stab wound. The woman was transported to University Hospital. Her condition is not known at this time.
Police officials say this incident is the result of a fight that started earlier at the Host Sports Bar in Bay Minette. According to police the individuals left the bar and later arrived at the Circle K gas station were the fight ended with one person shot and another person stabbed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.