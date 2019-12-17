On December 16, 2019 the Bay Minette Police Department Officers responded to 501 Hall Ave in reference to a Welfare Concern.
They say after arriving on scene, officers made contact with Onna Coots of Bay Minette and Gary Edelstien of Brewton.
According to officials, during the investigation of the welfare check, an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, multiple drug paraphernalia items and altered firearms were seen and resulted in a Narcotics Search Warrant of the residence.
Coots was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with a $5000 bond, altering firearm identification or possession of altered firearm with a $25,000 bond and drug paraphernalia with a $500 bond.
Edelstien was arrested for drug paraphernalia with a $1000 bond. Both subjects are still in custody at the Baldwin County Corrections Center and have not made bond at this time.
