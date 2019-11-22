The Foley Police Department made four arrests following a four-month long narcotics investigation.
Officials say on Friday, November 22, the Foley Police Department Narcotics Unit and Criminal Investigations Division with assistance from the South Baldwin SWAT team and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force executed two search warrants at 22907 Respite Lane and 1063 Amazon Drive.
They say subsequently 33-year-old Joseph Stayer was arrested for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Marijuana 1st and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after Black Tar Heroin, Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia were discovered in the Respite Lane residence.
They also arrested 38-year-old Justin Goldman for Felony Possession of Marijuana 1st and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after Officers located a Marijuana grow operation in his bedroom at the Amazon Drive residence.
John Stewart, 63, was arrested for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Pistol (Felony), and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after ICE Methamphetamine, two firearms and drug paraphernalia were discovered in his room at the Amazon Drive residence.
The final arrest was 40-year-old Gwendolyn Rowell for two counts of Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Pistol (Felony), and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after ICE Methamphetamine, Suboxone, two firearms and drug paraphernalia were discovered in her room at the Amazon Drive residence.
Authorities say three are convicted felons and will likely face Federal charges for Possession of Firearms and Ammunition.
This is part of our continued efforts in keeping crime out of the City of Foley and maintaining our safety and quality of life.
5pm report:
Authorities arrest four people in what they say is a major drug investigation in Baldwin County.
They say heroin, methamphetamines, and weapons have been confiscated.
Authorities say the raids took place at two homes: one on Respite Lane and another on Amazon Place starting early Friday morning.
Surveillance video near the Amazon Place home recorded sounds of police ordering people inside to come out with their hands up.
Foley Police say three people were arrested at the home on Amazon Place, one arrested on Respite Lane.
They say it was a four month investigation.
Foley Police Deputy Chief Thurston Bullock said, “At the first location we did recover some heroin, also some marijuana and paraphernalia, and there was one white male subject arrested from that location. And then we went over to the second house.”
Bullock said those subjects were not as compliant.
He said “We had a male and female who did eventually exit the residence and they were taken into custody and then the white male homeowner showed up.”
Kathryn Alexander lives near the Respite Lane address and said, “About 12:00 I heard someone say, ‘Come out with your hands up, the police have surrounded you.’ And I saw the blue lights and everything else and then I heard the tear gas cans, because I know what they are like and then they said they were sending the dogs. This went in for like two hours.”
The FBI and South Baldwin SWAT Team also took part in the operation
