Two men were arrested in Baldwin County Thursday on drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office.
This took place on Interstate 10 near the 60 mile marker. A deputy stopped a vehicle their for a traffic violation, said BCSO.
The deputy talked to two men in the vehicle and then conducted a search in which a plastic bag with 7 ounces of cocaine was found under the dashboard, according to BCSO.
Luis Enrique Padilla-Aleman, 29, and Santos Elisaul Romero-Oadilla, 31, were both arrested on drug trafficking charges. They are being held without bond until a hearing can be held.
I'll bet they will not spend much time in jail.......
