The green light for most Alabama businesses to reopen comes with restrictions. Those restrictions create challenges…more so for some businesses than others. It’s been nearly two months since most business had to close their doors. Some have not reopened even with Governor Kay Ivy lifting the order.
Several national chain restaurants at the Eastern Shore Center have posted closure notices, some citing COVID 19 as the reason. Casey Williams with the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce said it’s likely businesses that closed for good were already struggling.
“Some people are not going to make it through this COVID crisis, but I would say largely and apart, those may be businesses that were borderline or had some issues down the line,” Williams said.
Adaptability has been key. Daphne’s Southwood Kitchen has rolled with the punches and managed to stay open since a short closure early on. It’s taken applying for PPP government assistance for employees, drastically shortening the menu along with offering curbside and delivery service.
“We had to completely change our menu, the way we do things, really up our game when it comes to take-outs, you know…going to sustainable, reusable to-go boxes and stuff if you will, just to make it more of an experience at home,” explained Southwood owner, Jeremiah Matthews. “You know, we have people dining in our parking lot, you know…having their anniversary dinner in the front seat of their Ford trucks and stuff like that. It’s definitely been a challenge.”
Fairhope Pharmacy stayed open throughout and the pharmacy gift shop has now also reopened. The attached Christmas Round the Corner store has not. Even with the closure order lifted, the owners have opted to keep its doors closed for now, not wanting to endanger employees or customers.
“We have not opened the Christmas shop however because we have three women that are of the age that should still stay home and so we’re keeping them at home until we feel it is safe for them to come back, so we’ve been kind of operating on a skeleton crew in the gift shop right now,” said owner, Lou Anne Barnhill Harell.
There are many unknowns still, like how soon will customers feel safe enough to venture out like they used to and exactly what will the new normal look like? Only time will tell.
