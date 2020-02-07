MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Attorneys for the city of Daphne and AT&T have reached a tentative agreement to settle two years of legal fights over municipal ordinances governing utility markers, according to documents filed this week in federal court.
The telecommunications giant filed two different lawsuits in 2018 and 2019 challenging restrictions the height of those markers. Both sides told a federal judge in Mobile that they expect to end the litigation.
Scott said the two ordinances that AT&T challenged were “kind of a one-size fits all” applying to different kinds of utilities. He said the agreement in principle calls for AT&T reducing the size of most of its markers – some as tall as 4 to 6 feet – to 24 inches. But the city has agreed to allow taller markers in places were the topography makes it harder to see, Scott said.
The city will make other changes, including amending a provision that had required companies to cut the grass around their markers every two weeks.
AT&T uses the markers to note the location of its fiber optic junction boxes to make it easy for maintenance workers to find. Scott said the city’s goal has been to minimize their impact.
“I think markers are important, but the probably don’t need to be as flagrantly ugly as they were,” he said.
The agreement settling the suits will not require the city to pay any damages, and the ordinance changes will be presented to the council. Attorneys said in the court filing that the process will take about a month.
