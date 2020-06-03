SPANISH FORT, Ala (WALA) – FOX10 News spoke with the attorney of the Spanish Fort City employee who was fired this week. The same city employee who accused the Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan of slapping her at work last year.
For more than nine years Lyndsey Cooper worked at the City of Spanish Fort, on Monday she was fired. Ed Smith, her attorney believes it was in retaliation for accusing Mayor McMillan of slapping her last October.
“Retaliation,” he said. “It doesn’t take much more than common sense to see that.”
Cooper was fired eight months to the day since she was allegedly slapped by McMillan. Smith says she was terminated for insubordination.
“This is where they’ve been heading now for six months or so since the mayor slapped her,” he said. “This is the event they were looking for. They finally wiggled around and got it.”
The event Smith is referring to is Cooper’s refusal last month to take the temperatures of people walking into Spanish Fort City Hall.
“Her job is not as some medical liaison to protect other city employees from this deadly disease, yet that’s what they want her to do,” Smith said.
According to her termination request letter which was provided by a FOX10 News source, the temperature check would be done by extending a hand through a small opening in the door. However, that protocol seemingly was not followed on Wednesday for at least three people, including a FOX10 News photographer and reporter.
When at city hall, FOX10 News asked to speak with Mayor McMillan, but city clerk Mary Lynn Williams came out instead of McMillan. She said she has no comment on the allegations from Cooper’s attorney.
“We don’t discuss pending personnel issues,” she said.
Back with Smith, since the incident in October he hoped things would settle down.
“It has just become the mole hill that is now the mountain and I place that on the city,” he said.
Cooper said she is appealing and wants her job back.
As for McMillan’s misdemeanor harassment trial, it has been delayed. No date has been set yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.