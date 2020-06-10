SPANISH FORT, Ala (WALA) -- The City of Spanish Fort employee who was fired last week was back at city hall on Wednesday appealing to get her job back.
Edward Smith is the attorney for Lyndsey Cooper, the fired Spanish Fort employee. He is blasting the city calling Wednesday’s termination appeal hearing unfair.
“There was nothing impartial about the whole hearing as far as I could tell,” he said.
The hearing was held in a large multi-purpose room at Spanish Fort City Hall, the room’s windows were covered with paper which is not normally there to keep curious eyes and our camera from seeing inside.
FOX10 News requested access to the hearing room. In an email we asked for the city to be “transparent with this hearing.” The city denied the request citing confidentiality concerns.
“I was happy for y’all to be in this hearing,” Smith said. “I see no reason this has to be hidden from the public.”
The closed-door hearing lasted about five hours as Cooper fought to prove her termination for insubordination was unfair. She was fired just months after filing a criminal complaint accusing Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan of slapping her, a firing her attorney claims was in retaliation.
Smith says they presented documents during the hearing to prove it.
“The day after my client filed charges against the mayor, the city clerk began a letter asking for my client to be terminated,” Smith said.
Cooper’s attorney said he hopes the termination will be overturned, saying even if all the allegations against Cooper are true she does not deserve to be fired.
“No discipline up until now, I mean a dream employee,” Smith said. “It’s only after the mayor slapped her and she charged him with that, that this has all of this fallen apart.”
Cooper’s attorney said they asked the city to get a third-party not affiliated with Spanish Fort to conduct the hearing, but they say that did not happen.
The city previously said they cannot comment on personnel issues.
Spanish Fort has seven days to make their decision on the appeal. Depending on that decision, Cooper can appeal to the Spanish Fort City Council.
As for McMillan’s misdemeanor harassment trial, it has been delayed and no date has been set yet.
