Attorney General Steve Marshall makes stop in Orange Beach

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall making a stop in Orange Beach Monday.
AG Marshall took some time out of his busy schedule to present Orange Beach Elementary School with the 2019 Safe School Award of Excellence.
This is the sixth safe school award in the last seven years presented to the elementary school, who has received more awards than any other school in the entire state.
AG Marshall says the purpose of his office’s Safe School Initiative is to make more schools proactive instead of reactive in the case of an emergency.
“What we don’t want is to be in the national headlines for those tragic events like Columbine, but instead be proactive and to encourage others to look at what’s going well in Alabama," said Marshall.
The Attorney General says he hopes more schools across the state will follow Orange Beach Elementary's example.
