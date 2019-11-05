SPANISH FORT, Ala (WALA) -- For the first time, we are hearing the victim’s side of the story after Spanish Fort’s mayor was arrested, accused of slapping a city employee last month.
The alleged victim’s attorney, Edward Smith, speaking to FOX10 News Reporter Tyler Fingert on Tuesday.
Smith said the alleged victim, Lyndsey Cooper, did not want it to get to this point, but after the sudden slap she was forced to because Cooper felt the City of Spanish Fort was not addressing the issue.
“She just literally does not want to be struck at work by her boss,” Smith said.
Smith, Cooper’s attorney said last month’s slap in city hall crossed the line. He said the troubling treatment is unacceptable.
Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan ignored questions at Monday’s city council meeting, instead providing a statement: “I am satisfied that after a full and fair hearing the allegations against me will be disproved and I will be exonerated.”
“We were a little surprised at the mayor’s flat out denial of this,” Smith said.
The city has said since Mayor McMillan was arrested last week on a misdemeanor harassment charge that the encounter was caught on camera.
Multiple news organizations have requested the video, including FOX10 news, but at this point the city has not released it.
“It depends on the circumstances and what the law says we have to do, our job is to make sure that we comply with the law and protect all the parties involved to the extent that we can,” said David Conner, Spanish Fort’s City Attorney.
Cooper’s attorney has seen the video. He said the clip should be released.
“While it’s not absolutely perfect because it’s a closed caption TV, it’s clear enough for anybody to make a judgement about what happened,” Smith said.
The city said it hopes to decide whether to release the video on Wednesday.
Smith said the alleged slap was out of the blue and that cooper loves her job as the city’s magistrate.
