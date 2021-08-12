The U-turn intersection at Perdido Beach Boulevard and Highway 161 in Orange Beach has made things much safer for motorists and pedestrians. That’s according to a study just finished this summer which considered several years of accident data. It’s the first intersection of its kind in Baldwin County.

Those who’ve visited Orange Beach in the last few years have probably gone through it to get from east bound Perdido Beach Boulevard to Highway 162, then to Canal Road. The city of Orange Beach and ALDOT initiated a two-mile-long project in 2016 focused on improving safety on that stretch of road.

“It also had involvement with future development of condominiums and developments that were getting right-in, right-out driveways on an ALDOT highway, so all of it was how do we move that traffic? How do we move those cars? ALDOT presented the U-turn project, and everyone was concerned because obviously now, it puts you in this, you can’t get left…you can’t get left but over time, as the projects were built, the data began to show that, okay, it’s going to make an impact,” said Orange Beach City Administrator, Ken Grimes.

In stepped Logan Lonsdale. For his senior internship at the University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB), he spent the summer with the city. With his strong background in research, he took on the task of crunching accident data before the U-turn project compared to the three years since it’s been completed. An interesting finding is while the overall number of accidents went up, the more damaging and deadly ones have gone down considerably.

“We’ve cannulized traffic, you know. You can only make U-turns in select locations. We’re having increased traffic incidents because you can’t make that direct left turn, so we’ve got more traffic and that’s leading to more front to rear accidents,” Lonsdale explained. “The plus side to this is these are slow moving accidents. They’re front to rear…bumper to bumper. Vehicles aren’t being towed away. Ambulances aren’t being called. There’s not any significant injuries.”

It’s a trade-off city officials said they’ll take any day.

As part of the two-mile-long project, grassy medians were also put in. This gives pedestrians who cross the road outside of the designated crosswalks a place to land if they can’t make it across all four lanes. This has also reduced the number of pedestrians struck.