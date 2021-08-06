DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- Daphne Baptist Church will hold a Back to School Breakfast on Saturday.
It's a drive-up event going on from 8 until 10 a.m. at the church on Sixth Street.
You'll be able to grab a free breakfast to go and some free school supplies.
