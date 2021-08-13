Back to school traffic worsened by road work in Fairhope

Back to school traffic is a little worse than usual this year in Fairhope.

Road work continues on the intersection of Twin Beech Road and Highway 98, as the City of Fairhope and Alabama Department of Transportation finish adding new turn lanes and updating traffic signals.

Boothe to Greeno Road are still closed off to drivers.

The project was set to be finished before school started back at Fairhope High and Middle Schools, just down the road.

Weather delays, utility work, and supply chain issues held up the project we’re told.

This is causing some backups and an added headache for drivers before and after school.

“We’re hoping to have that open pretty quickly. We know its impacting school traffic, and really wanted it to be open before school started, but these improvements are definitely necessary,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

Mayor Sullivan says they hope to have the project done completely by the end of the month.

Until then, Fairhope Police is directing traffic before and after school.

Student traffic is being redirected through Founder’s Park, off Founder’s Drive.