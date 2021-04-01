Baldwin County and its municipalities said they’re still owed more than $100-million-dollars from FEMA in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally. County and city leaders met Thursday morning, April 1, 2021 to discuss the problem and decide what the next step is.

“They are asking for GPS coordinates. They are asking for pictures of trees and tree branches on the ground and leaners and tree stumps,” said Daphne mayor, Robin LeJeune.

LeJeune said he’s fed up with the antics he said FEMA has been playing with his staff, and he’s not alone.

“They came here. They promised us. We need some of that money,” exclaimed Baldwin County commissioner, Billie Jo Underwood!

To put it in perspective, just between the Baldwin County, Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Fairhope and Daphne, officials said FEMA owes $127-million-dollars. And, 10 other municipalities across the county are also waiting for money. When contacted, they said FEMA finds issues with paperwork and makes them resubmit or constantly changes case agents, not familiar with the status of the submissions.

“I don’t know if it has anything to do with the change of administration in Washington,” Underwood said. “I’m sure they have some new people in these offices, but we have got to be that squeaky wheel and we’ve got to get some attention.”

FEMA will reimburse 75% of the money spent on cleanup after a federally declared disaster and so far, county leaders said they’ve seen less than one percent of what’s owed. Many cities and the county have taken out loans or extended lines of credit to pay for debris to be removed. Thursday, all involved agreed to work together and put the pressure on FEMA.

“I’m just excited to see the collaboration between the County Commission and the mayors, that we have got to pursue this, and we can’t just sit here waiting,” Underwood said.

“We’re just asking to help us fast-track this so that we can have this money prepared for say, the next storm because we are getting ready to start hurricane season,” LeJeune explained.

That is a big concern. Having to front another clean up could bankrupt some of the county’s smaller communities. Local leaders plan to continue to press FEMA for what is owed and get state and federal legislators involved, to put the pressure on.