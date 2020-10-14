BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - Elberta double homicide suspect, Antwon Smith may soon be behind bars in Baldwin County to face a capital murder charge there. That’s because a judge in Mobile approved a motion Wednesday, October 14, 2020 allowing Smith to sign his own bond and be released into the custody of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. This came as a result of cooperation between the Mobile and Baldwin County DA’s offices.
“I would expect that we could have him here for a bond hearing as early as tomorrow,” said Baldwin County Chief Assistant District Attorney, Teresa Heinz.
Smith is accused of killing Ryan Frazier and Joshua Carrol of Seattle. They were found shot to death on County Road 95 near Elberta Friday morning. Smith has been in the Mobile County Jail since Saturday, October 10, 2020 when Mobile Police arrested him after a brief chase. Police said the vehicle Smith was driving belonged to one of the victims. Investigators say Smith was also in possession of marijuana, heroine, an unregistered handgun which they believe to be the murder weapon and a wallet belonging to one of the victims.
Bond on the charges in Mobile County had initially been set at $11,000. Mobile County prosecutors entered motions to reduce that bond Wednesday morning.
“So those were filed earlier today, and the judge has granted those motions,” Heinz said.
Once he signs the order, Smith will be released into the custody of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. Heinz said she intends to request no bond be given on the capital murder charge.
“In light of his criminal history and the fact that he was apprehended while fleeing from the police, and in light of the facts of this case, we believe him to be a threat to public safety as well as a flight risk,” Heinz explained.
Some of that criminal history includes drug and criminal trespass charges in Mobile county from 2019 where according to court records, Smith was arrested while trespassing in a secure area of the FBI building while in possession of cocaine. He pled guilty to both charges. Prosecutors say he also has prior drug and weapons charges in the state of Florida.
