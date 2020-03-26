MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Baldwin County added more than 5,000 residents from mid-2018 to mid-2019, again making it one the state’s fastest-growing counties and inching closer toward overtaking Montgomery County, according to estimates released Thursday.
The U.S. Census Bureau data cover the period of July 1, 2018, to July 1, 2019. It is the last estimate before the official decennial census currently under way. The population count affects millions of dollars in government funding, as well as private business decisions.
Baldwin County had an estimated 223,234 residents, up 5,379 – or 2.5 percent – from 2018. The county’s population is up 22.5 percent since it had 182,265 residents during the last census year in 2010.
The 22.5 percent increase since 2010 leads all counties in Alabama. The numeric gain from 2018 to 2019 accounted for roughly a third of the entire statewide net gain. In raw numbers, only Madison County added more people, 5,905. As a percentage change, Limestone County topped Baldwin with a 2.8 percent increase.
Only 26 of the Alabama’s 67 counties have gained population since the last census year.
While Baldwin continues its gangbusters growth, the story is different across Mobile Bay. The latest census estimates show essentially flat growth in Mobile County. It experienced a net loss of 698 residents from mid-2018 to mid-2019. The population since 2010 has grown by 0.1 percent.
The rural counties in southwest Alabama mostly have shed population, as well. Clarke, Washington, Monroe and Conecuh counties all declined in population over the last year and since 2010. Escambia County also has lost residents since 2010, although it gained slightly year over year.
|County
|2010
|2019
Baldwin
|182,265
|223,234
|Mobile
|412,992
|413,210
|Clarke
|25,833
|23,662
|Conecuh
|13,228
|12,067
|Escambia
|38,319
|36,633
|Monroe
|23,068
|20,733
|Washington
|17,581
|16,326
