BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. --Today, Baldwin County 9-1-1 has announced the deployment of a global address system, what3words, after it was recently used to save the life of a near unresponsive woman in the county and rescued stranded sailors in Mobile Bay.

It is now encouraging the community to download the free app and be ready to provide their what3words address if ever in an emergency.

Through what3words, every 10ft square in the world has been given a unique combination of three words, called a what3words address.

Using what3words addresses gives callers a simple way to describe precisely where help is needed and allows emergency response crews to get resources straight to the scene.

For the stranded boaters, using the three words ///sponged.producers.isometric the team was able to determine the coordinates of where the individuals were located and were able to pass them on to US Coast Guard, Alabama Marine Police, and the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department.

Find your what3words address here.