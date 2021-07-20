Baldwin County residents may experience problems calling emergency 911 service from some landlines.
Baldwin County 9-1-1 posted the following to Facebook Tuesday morning:
Baldwin County is currently experiencing limited network issues that could cause some landlines to receive a busy signal if 9-1-1 is dialed - if you experience this issue please dial 251-947-4911 or hang up and dial 9-1-1 from your wireless device.
