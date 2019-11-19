Fairhope Police assisted Daphne Police early Tuesday morning with the arrest of 38- year-old Alexander Pappas, who was wanted on a felony warrant.
According to officials, Pappas has been charged with possession of obscene matter containing visual depictions of persons under the age of 17 involved in obscene acts.
Pappas was taken into custody at his place of employment on Wagoner Road in Fairhope. The investigation into Pappas was initiated yesterday by Daphne detectives. Pappas will soon be transported to the Baldwin County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.