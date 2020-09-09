Baldwin County band director getting stronger after wrong-way crash

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - A Baldwin County band director hopes to be home in two weeks after she and her family were struck by a wrong-way driver August 29.
Deanna Lepa, who works at Rosinton Elementary, Stapleton School, Loxley Elementary and Delta Elementary, had her hip broken and thigh bone shattered in the crash.
“I’m pretty stubborn, so if [doctors] set a goal for me I’m going to do that," Lepa said. "But it’s definitely been hard with the pain and time spent alone.”
Lepa is now in a Pensacola hospital recovering, but because of COVID restrictions, hasn’t seen her sons since the crash. Doctors hope Lepa can return home on Sept. 24, where Lepa says she’ll work as hard as she can to get back to her role as a band director.
"I can't wait to go back to school, I really miss it," Lepa said. "I'm just thankful for all the prayers and the thoughts. I've seen messages from former students, that’s been nice to see.”
A friend set up a GoFundMe page to help the Lepa family pay for mounting hospital bills. If you'd like to donate, click here.
