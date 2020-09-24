Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey extended the visitor restrictions put in place for after Hurricane Sally.
That means the beaches in Baldwin County will remain closed until Friday, October 2.
Gov. Ivey's office said that Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Fort Morgan need "additional time to get their beaches ready for public enjoyment in a safe, responsible manner."
The beach on Dauphin Island also remains closed, but there is no timeline on when it will reopen to visitors.
