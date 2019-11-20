Bond for Joseph Shane Reed was set at $124,500 on a total of nine charges. Reed was arrested Monday, November 18, 2019 after fleeing from Baldwin County deputies. He’s a suspect in multiple home burglaries, but now also faces child pornography charges.
Baldwin County District Judge Bill Scully told Reed what he’s accused of, to which he replied, “It’s lies.” Those were the only words Reed spoke as Assistant District Attorney, Kristi Hagood read through the charges, asking the judge for maximum allowed bond on each.
“Well, pictures don’t lie, and we know who’s in the picture,” Hagood said after the hearing.
Hagood told the court that a charge of production of obscene material involves a victim from Baldwin County who is just four years old. It was only because Joseph Reed dropped his cell phone while running from deputies that investigators say they became aware of the material.
Reed was arrested Monday after investigators were tipped off he’d be at a specific location in Foley. As deputies approached him, he ran. Investigators had been pursuing Reed for more than a month, since they identified him as a burglary suspect. He’d escaped capture six previous times.
Deputies said they found obscene images, some which they said he made himself on the phone. Prosecutors said these latest obscenity charges are extremely disturbing.
“Production of child pornography is a Class A felony and a Class A felony sex offense that involves a child that is six or below, upon conviction of that, it is an automatic sentence of life without parole so he’s facing very serious consequences for that charge should he be convicted,” Hagood explained.
Prosecutors said the four-year-old victim is physically okay and will be interviewed by specialists at the Child Advocacy Center in Baldwin County. The investigation is ongoing and prosecutors expect numerous other charges to be added.
