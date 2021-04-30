Tourism officials in Baldwin County are expecting a big summer for beaches.

This is good news for businesses there, but there is real concern that there won’t be enough seasonal workers to serve their needs.

The signs are everywhere. Help wanted, hiring all positions. Some are even advertising hiring bonuses.

All sorts of businesses are feeling the effects of expanded unemployment benefits. The program was designed to help struggling Americans get back on their feet, but area business owners say it’s having the opposite effect.

Many restaurants are lucky to be at half-staff. Some food service areas are closed, and many dining rooms have shut down completely.

Some say the COVID "crutch" will have to go away before things will get better.

"Chappy" Chapman, owner of the Pier House Restaurant, said: "Look at all these businesses that are trying to get themselves back up and running and putting everything they have in their life into these places. Are you kidding? It’s not about the building. It’s about the business and supporting your family and getting ahead in this world. That’s what America’s about."

Officials with the Alabama Department of Labor admit the expanded unemployment program is a factor in all of this, but they stop short of saying it’s the only reason.

Baldwin County tourism officials say the number of visitors to Alabama’s beaches this year looks to be on par with that of 2019.