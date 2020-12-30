If you're looking to recycle your live Christmas tree, you have plenty of opportunities in Baldwin County.
Some places you can drop off your old trees are the Bay Minette Transfer Station, Spanish Fort Volunteer Fire Department, Baldwin County Central Annex, the Foley or Fairhope Satellite Courthouse, and Perdido Beach Volunteer Fire Department.
You can also drop your tree off at the MacBride or Magnolia Springs landfill.
Many cities are also offering their own drop off locations, like the City of Daphne.
They are collecting trees at Al Trione Sports Complex, Daphne High School, and Daphne Animal Shelter.
Gulf State Park is also accepting trees they will be using as a natural way to battle erosion on our beaches.
