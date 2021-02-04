BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. --The Baldwin County Commission recently adopted the Severe Weather Preparedness Tax Holiday for 2021 which allows for the exemption of Baldwin County sales and use tax for certain items related to severe weather preparedness.

This exemption, along with the state’s exemption for the same period, gives shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain severe weather preparedness items without paying county or state sales tax.

The Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12:01AM on Friday, February 26, 2021 and ends at midnight on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

For a complete list of items that will be exempt during this time period, please visit:

https://revenue.alabama.gov/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/WPHolidayQuickRefSheet21.pdf

For more information contact Baldwin County Sales & Use Tax/License Inspection at:

251.928.3002 Eastern Shore

251.937.9561 North Baldwin

251.943.5061 South Baldwin