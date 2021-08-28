BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. – Baldwin County Commission facilities will be closed on Monday, August 30 due to anticipated impacts from Hurricane Ida.

This includes all courts, driver’s license services, tags, and all other services within Baldwin County Courthouses.

Garbage collection routes will be pushed back one day from the scheduled pick-up day. Bulk and yard debris will also be pushed back one day from the scheduled pick-up day. We ask that all customers secure carts until their rescheduled pick-up day.

All landfills will remain open on Monday. Magnolia Landfill will be open from 7:00AM –5:00PM. MacBride, Eastfork, and Bay Minette Transfer Station will be open from 7:00AM –4:00PM.

A reminder to anyone working on building projects: please secure all construction materials, tools, etc.