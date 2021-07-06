BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. --The Baldwin County Commission Highway Department has been awarded an Accelerated Innovation Development (AID) Grant in the amount of $1 million from the Federal Highway Administration.

The grant funding will be used to repair the County Road 65 bridge in Baldwin County which has been showing accelerated signs of structural wear of the girders which provide support to the bridge.

The girders used to repair this bridge have not yet been used in Alabama and the construction is scheduled to be completed in six weeks.

According to the Baldwin County Commission, the timing of this project was decided based on grant requirements and with consideration of high traffic volumes during the school year.