Christmas season events are happening this evening in three Baldwin County communities.
For the Foley Christmas tree lighting event, the town's Heritage Park will be transforms into a wonderland. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, with Christmas in the Park, which includes the lighting of Foley’s official tree, holiday music and a visit from Santa and his elves. The Foley Caboose Club will provide free train rides around the park. There will also be a miniature lighted village. For more information, visit www.visitfoley.com or call the city of Foley at 251-943-1300
The town of Silverhill the same evening presents its Christmas in the Park and parade. That's at 6:30 p.m. The parade will line up in front of Silverhill Elementary School on 4th Avenue
As well, The Fairhope Christmas Parade will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 in downtown Fairhope.
