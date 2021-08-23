The Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased swimmer from Fort Morgan as 19-year-old William Daugherty of Florence, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office.
Daugherty went missing Friday after being swept out into the Gulf by heavy surf.
He was later located deceased by the U.S. Coast Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.