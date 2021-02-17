BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Due to weather conditions, the Baldwin County COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Thursday, February 18, has been canceled.

However, the vaccination clinic scheduled for Friday, February 19, will take place at OWA in Foley as planned. First doses and second doses will be administered, but, as announced earlier, there will be a limited amount of first doses available on a first come/first served basis.