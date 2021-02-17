BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Due to weather conditions, the Baldwin County COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Thursday, February 18, has been canceled.
However, the vaccination clinic scheduled for Friday, February 19, will take place at OWA in Foley as planned. First doses and second doses will be administered, but, as announced earlier, there will be a limited amount of first doses available on a first come/first served basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.