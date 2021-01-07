Baldwin County Democrats, AL lawmakers respond to Capitol violence

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling for consequences after yesterday's attack on the Capitol.
Democrats here at home are also following suit, demanding an apology from Alabama lawmakers on their objection to accepting election results following Wednesday's violence.
In the fallout from Wednesday's Chaos on Capitol Hill, Baldwin County Democrats have one message.
"Apologize to the people of Alabama for your vote yesterday to continue to undermine democracy, fair elections, the rule of law," said Baldwin County Democratic Executive Committee Chair Jason Fisher, "I think they owe everyone an apology for their political behavior, putting that political opportunism above what is right for our democracy and our country."
Seven out of nine elected officials from the State of Alabama contested election results even after protesters stormed the Capitol during yesterday's certification of President Elect Joe Biden's win.
Today, democrats on this side of the bay say they are holding them accountable.
"Some of our elected officials have enabled that behavior, and it got to this point. The genie's out of the bottle now, and some people lost their lives yesterday because of it," said Fisher.
Baldwin County Democrats mentioning two newly elected officials by name, saying "It is clear that Representative Carl Senator Tuberville have fallen victim to the politics of division and hate."
Tuberville tweeted earlier today that he strongly condemns the violence that took place at the capitol yesterday, and although the election results were not what he and many of his constituents hoped, it was important to go ahead with the certification of the election.
He says he continued to object to results because he was carrying out the will of the people of Alabama.
Representatives Moore, Rogers, Palmer, Sewell, and Carl condemning yesterday's violence on social media while Senator Shelby calls for law and order.
No direct response has been issued to democrat's call for apology yet.
