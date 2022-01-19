Baldwin County sheriff's deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting.
We learned about it around 3:15 this morning.
It happened at the intersection of County Road 47 and McCoy Road in the Perdido community.
County Road 47 is closed off right now as deputies gather evidence.
FOX10 News has a crew on the way to the scene.
There's no word yet on if there is more than one victim or their condition, or if a suspected shooter is in custody.
This is an active investigation.
We've reached out to authorities for more detailed information, and we will pass it on to you as soon as we get it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.