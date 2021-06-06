FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WALA) -- A Baldwin County sheriff's deputy died Sunday night after he went into the water to save three swimmers in distress.

A law enforcement source told FOX10 News two deputies were patrolling the area when they spotted the swimmers in trouble in the Gulf.

According to officials, Deputy Bill Smith died during the rescue attempt, the other deputy is hospitalized and expected to survive.

The swimmers rescued from the Gulf are also expected to survive.

In March, Deputy Smith was featured in a FOX10 News story about Baldwin County deputies assigned to patrol the Fort Morgan peninsula and be ready to respond to any calls for assistance or emergencies.

Sheriff Huey "Hoss" Mack said Smith was a seven-year veteran of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The City of Orange Beach on Monday morning released a statement indicating that a fellow deputy who also responded has been released from the hospital.

The statement reads: "Condolences to family & friends of Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputy Bill Smith who died Sunday while responding to swimmers in distress on the Fort Morgan peninsula. BCSO Deputy Sydney Wentworth has been released from hospital and is expected to recover after responding as well."