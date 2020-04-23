BALDWIN Co., Ala. (WALA) - An early morning fire engulfed the home of a Baldwin County Sheriff's deputy Wednesday, April 22.
Jason and Liz Koble along with their 15-year-old daughter, Kadence, nine-year-old son, Hudson and the family's pets all escaped the blaze unharmed.
Jason is a deputy with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Department's K9 unit.
The Bay Minette community has stepped up to raise money for the family.
A gofundme account has been established to assist the company.
