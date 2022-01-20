ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - The threat for freezing rain and icy conditions is still lingering in Baldwin County.

The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency sharing a post on social media from the National Weather Service.

Right now, they say confidence in minor ice accumulations is low. Drivers, however should still use caution.

But they are concerned about the very cold temperatures behind the freezing rain.

People in the county are preparing in their own ways but one person we spoke to says it’s important to be weather aware.

“You need to watch the local television broadcast and be prepared for whatever situation might arise”.

There are other useful resources as well such as social media and even radio. It’s all available to keep you informed and safe.

The National Weather Service also says to remember the five P’s. Pets, plants, pipes, people, and practice fire safety.