Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) officials are very concerned about the severe threat the county’s under, especially since it will be impacting the area after dark Thursday, March 17, 2021.

It was April of 2018 when severe storms in Foley spawned a tornado that caused damage along a path more than a mile long. Motorists along Highway 59 stopped and took video of it with their phones. Those in its path, like campers at Anchors Aweigh RV Resort had no warning. A dozen RVs were flipped or spun around, some with people in them. Luckily, there were no serious injuries.

“Being at night, it would be a whole different circumstances,” said Anchors Aweigh owner, Anne Stephens. “Can you imagine if it happened at night and those campers turned over and trying to get those people out and rescued from those situations?”

Stephens has communicated with all her campers about the severe weather threat. RV awnings had already been retracted and lawn furniture brought in by midday Thursday. Campers knew to go to the recreation center to take shelter if need be. Stephens said a lot was learned from two years ago.

“Always be prepared. Always have a place to go,” Stephens said. “Always have communications with your loved ones and friends, making sure that they have safe places also.”

Public safety officials said tornados that come at night have proved to be greater than two times more deadly that those that touch down during daylight hours. Baldwin County EMA Director, Zach Hood said this is because people are less aware and often in bed.

“These storms, as they come through at night, as they develop in the evening hours when you may be asleep, we always worry about things like, are individuals getting warnings,” Hood said. “Are they getting notified? When they’re getting notified, what are they doing?”

EMA officials want citizens to have a safe room to go to wherever you are. Ideally, it will be one with no windows or exterior walls.

“What we have to look at now is once we’re in that location, what can we do further to protect us from the threats, specifically a tornado in this case,” explained Hood.

Something you can do is look around the house for a helmet. Chances are there’s a bicycle, football or baseball helmet lying around. Take those helmets and put them in that safe room now so if a storm hits your area, you can put it on right away. Most injuries during tornados are in fact head injuries.