Baldwin County Emergency Rent Assistance Program keeps families in homes for holidays

Baldwin County officials are working around the clock to make sure everyone can celebrate the holidays in their homes.

It’s all part of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters teamed up with the Baldwin County Commission, emergency management, social services, and many others to create Baldwin Together, a long term case management system to help those in Alabama’s largest county get through tough times caused by the pandemic.

ERAP has already help distribute over 2 million dollars to keep families in their homes.

As of last week we’re told they had already helped nearly 450 families facing eviction here.

They also received an additional 30 applications just this week.

Alicia Gourlay is just one of nine case managers working around the clock to help both tenants and local landlords.

“I had someone just before Thanksgiving that we rehoused that had been evicted, and she just wanted to be in here home before Thanksgiving. To have a meal in her own home,” said Gourlay.

As of now the program is closing in on about 3 million dollars’ worth of rental assistance given to keep folks in their homes.

Not only is this program taking stress of tenants, its also helping local landlords as well.

“This rental assistance program is so important financially, emotionally, especially during the holidays. Its really important for the landlords who were not allowed to evict if they weren’t receiving funds, and they too need to feed their families and stay put,” said Deann Servos, VOAD chairman and Baldwin Together spokesperson.

If someone you know is in need of help, click here for more details.