BAY MINETTE, Ala. --Baldwin County High School celebrated its 100th graduation class in a ceremony Monday on Mitchell Field at Lyle Underwood Stadium in Bay Minette.

According to the school, the class had plenty to celebrate including having the highest average ACT score of any class in the school’s history.

The commencement speaker was Arnie Williams, a 1988 graduate of BCHS, who encouraged students to prepare for the next step and to not try and run anyone else’s race but their own.

Prior to his speech, the ceremony included the Pledge of Allegiance led by all the students who had already enlisted in the military for their post-high school career plans.

To close out the night, the students joined together in singing the Alma Mater, followed by moving the tassel, a hat toss and celebratory fireworks.