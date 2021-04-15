More heavy thunderstorms rolled through Baldwin County Thursday morning, April 15, 2021 dumping several inches of rain in the southern part of the county. That’s not all. With the storms came more hail. Not the size that caused widespread damage throughout Orange Beach last weekend, but enough to make some folks in the Magnolia Springs area nervous.

With the ground already saturated from the weekend, the morning’s rains filled ditches, yards, and crop fields. Richard Barnard lives in Magnolia Springs. He said it was a little after 7:30 when he heard hail pounding on the roof. After seeing what happened just a few days ago in Orange Beach, Barnard said he became concerned.

“We were hoping that it wasn’t bad because we still had one vehicle parked outside ourselves and it was kind of crazy at first because we just very rarely ever have hail here,” Barnard said.

Fortunately, the mix of rain and hail lasted less than 10 minutes and the largest stones were about the size of a quarter. Barnard used to work as an insurance adjuster and has seen the kind of damage hail can cause. He feels fortunate to have had none himself.

“We’ve done hail claims on automobiles, total loss and we’ve seen what the hail damage can do out in the Midwest when they have the really bad hailstorms so we were really blessed and fortunate that it wasn’t any worse than it was here,” Barnard explained.

The same system continued to dump rain across southern Baldwin County. Water pooled on some roadways, but the county reported no road closures. Mark Krupinski of Krupinski Family Farm in Foley said more than three inches of rain fell Thursday morning, soaking already drenched fields.

“For the weeds and stuff that we need to spray for and it’s really saturated ground, some of that so it will take some time for some of that to dry out so we can get across the field and maintain that kind of crop right there,” said Krupinski.

Fortunately, his young vegetable plants which were just transplanted two days earlier are in raised beds. Those beds are covered in plastic and their outlook is good. Krupinski said the farm relies on rain and sun, but right now the sun needs its turn.

“I’s throwing us behind, but it will dry out one day and hopefully it will all work out one day,” laughed Krupinski.

This area could get more showers Friday and Saturday. It’s the opposite of what Baldwin County needs right now, which is sunshine.