First-responders from around the country were in Baldwin County the last week of October, participating in the National Honor Guard Academy. The academy is based in Florida but travels the country. Baldwin County offered to host it this fall and has several deputies among the trainees.

“Present arms,” commanded the Sergeant at Arms.

In unison, the arms of the trainees slowly came to attention in front of the First Baptist Church of Robertsdale. Meanwhile, 16 other trainees bore two American flag-laden caskets to waiting hearses. Fifty-eight men and women, training for a moment that deserves the highest level of respect and detail.

For the family of fallen first responders, an honor guard funeral service shows the deep respect their loved one deserves. It also helps bring closure.

“The family is in a tumultuous time. Probably the worst time of their life,” said Doug Swartz, Commanding Officer of the National Honor Guard Academy. “Their world’s upside down and if we can bring a little control into that chaos with the rigidity and the uniformity of the Honor Guard, provide them an anchor in the storm, it gives them the opportunity to begin the healing process.”

Trainees attended from as far away as North Carolina. The first part of the week was in the classroom but Thursday, the students put their training to the test in the church and at Mack Funeral Home. Each student had their own personal reason for coming and all came with the goal of taking what they’ve learned home with them to teach others.

“I’ve been on the Honor Guard team about eight years now with our team in North Carolina and I recently went to a military funeral and saw what a wonderful job they did, and I wanted to better myself and return, better the department and be the best we can,” explained John Ferrante with the Concord, NC Fire Department.

Baldwin County had seven students going through the academy, all the way up to some of the top brass. Just this year, the department lost Deputy Bill Smith in the line of duty as he attempted to save a drowning swimmer.

“We always look over incidents like that and say, ‘How can we do this better?’ This is something that’s near and dear to all of us,” said Major Jimmy Milton with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. “The sheriff looked at this particular training and said this is something he wants brought here, not specifically for the Sheriff’s Office but for first responders.”

With the 58 trainees that will graduate this round, the National Honor Guard Academy is now approaching 3,000 graduates in its 15 years. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office hopes to host another academy in 2022.