BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Baldwin County is launching the U.S. Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance Program to provide emergency rental assistance to Alabamians residing in Baldwin County who are at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability due to the COVID19 pandemic.

The program is funded through the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020 (H.R. 133).

This relief package includes $25 billion for emergency rental assistance, of which $6.6 million has been allocated to the county to provide assistance to residents of Baldwin County.

Both landlords and renters may apply.

The program can help with past-due and forward rent payments for qualified applicants. Qualifications will be included in the application which will be available by April 1st.

Baldwin County landlords and residents can join the mailing list now to receive updates and be notified as soon as applications are being accepted at www.baldwinaltogether.org.